Finger Lakes Community College will open an exhibit of student artwork with a reception and silent auction on Nov. 21.

The free event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at ArtSpace36, 36 S. Main St., Canandaigua. The gallery opened this past spring next to the storefront that was home to the first art classes when FLCC opened in 1968 as Community College of the Finger Lakes.

Works exhibited in the Student Portfolio Show were selected by the students and their instructors. Artwork created by FLCC faculty will be up for silent auction from the time the gallery opens at 2 p.m. until the reception ends. Bidding will start at $50 and each work will become the property of the winner as soon as payment is processed. Faculty will donate all proceeds to provide programming at ArtSpace36.

The photography club, led by Paul Engin, will hang a show of student photographs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 17, 2020.

Regular hours for ArtSpace36 are 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays. The gallery features a makerspace where students and local artists can sell their work. Email artspace36@flcc.edu or visit flcc.edu/artspace36 for information.