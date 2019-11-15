The Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary, along with the National American Legion Auxiliary, recently celebrated 100 years of service.

The Auxiliary was formed in 1919 as an affiliate of the American Legion to support veterans, service members and their families.

Auxiliary members volunteer more than 12 million hours annually, with an estimated value of service at $1.1 billion.

Volunteer and advocate opportunities are available. Visit alaforveterans.org for information.