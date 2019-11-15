There are elected officials in America for a reason. Democracy is dead without them. Even CIA officials who often work in secret are still — if under contract — a representative of the People of the United States of America. What we cannot have are unelected, unaccountable, in-house goons, mercenaries, and rogue agents making decisions for us. That may be acceptable in other nations without a vibrant democracy, but not here.

In America, what Rudy Guliani did — and make so mistake about it, he did it because President Trump wanted him to — was unconstitutional, if not anti-Constitutional. Guiliani and Trump, working in lockstep, waged personal gain and political prestige over what was envisioned and honored by the American forefathers and foremothers as a genuine republic. That is what this impeachment effort is about. At least I hope so.

I hope to God that John Adams was wrong when he said, "Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There is never a democracy that did not commit suicide."

I hope that we are not there yet. That is why I am the whistleblower. Here, Mr. President, take me. I am the one who sounded the alarm. I am the one who said enough is enough. It was me, Mr. Trump, I am the whistleblower. And so is anyone who believes in the inherent value of a government with checks and balances, a foreign policy that is accountable to voters, the enshrinement of a free press, and the need to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. I don't have to read a transcript (as incriminating and doctored as it was) to know that what happened with the Ukrainians was illegal, unethical, unamerican, and unacceptable in the eyes of the citizenry.

We have a republic, Mr. Trump, but only if we can keep it.

George Cassidy Payne is a SUNY Adjunct Instructor of Philosophy, family counselor, and social justice activist. He lives and works in Rochester.