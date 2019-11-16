A roundup of information from throughout the region

LYONS — Two children were taken to the hospital after a large house fire on Route 14.

The Lyons Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Saturday for the house fire with people trapped. First responders started a search and rescue and located a 4-year-old boy within 25 minutes.

A relative said two children and their mother were in the house at the time. A 4-year-old and his 10-year-old brother were both airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. The relative said the 4-year-old is on life support.

The house is considered a total loss.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

PHELPS

Cause of barn fire under investigation

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a barn fire on Neider Road on Wednesday.

No one was displaced and no one was injured in the fire, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Phelps, Oaks Corners, Northside, Marbletown, Seneca Castle and Port Gibson firefighters also responded to the scene.

HOPEWELL

SUNY Financial Aid Day nears

Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, will offer SUNY Financial Aid Day at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23 to help students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

FAFSA is the first step to receiving federal or state loans or grants, including the Excelsior Scholarship. The event is open to all students, regardless of the colleges they plan to attend. A Spanish-speaking counselor will be available.

Visit flcc.edu/offices/financial-aid to register. Call 585-785-1276 for information.