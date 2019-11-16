The Canandaigua Lake community presses for lower speed limits and other changes.

SOUTH BRISTOL — Vicki and Francisco Garza will always remember Sept. 8, 2016.

That’s the day a distracted driver speeding through Woodville smashed into their car, which was parked outside their cottage. The impact pushed their Lexus into the cottage, smashing it into a corner of the building. The driver’s car rolled over onto Route 21. The crash totaled both vehicles. The driver was not seriously injured and the Garzas weren’t hurt.

But it could have been a lot worse. Residents of the South Bristol hamlet say there have been worse cases over the years, including fatalities.

A major north/south thoroughfare runs through the hamlet, and it sports a steep hill to the north with year-round and seasonal homes situated close to the road. Warm months bring lots of activity from cottagers, boat launch users, and restaurant, marina and mini-park goers. All year long there’s traffic going through on Route 21, including big rigs like tractor trailers.

Residents say they aren’t safe — whether pulling out of their driveways or just walking out of their homes. That’s why dozens of residents in the community at the south end of Canandaigua Lake recently petitioned the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit and put in crosswalks.

Approaching Woodville in both directions, the speed limit is 55 mph before dropping to 30 mph upon entering the hamlet. Residents want to see the speed limit reduced for traffic coming down the hill and a lower speed limit through Woodville.

Ideally, 40 mph coming down the hill and 25 mph through the hamlet, they say.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Paul Miller, who lives at the top of the hill above Woodville to the north. Miller said drivers head down Route 21 into the hamlet at 60 to 70 mph.

That’s especially treacherous with tractor trailers, dump trucks and other big rigs that can’t slow down quickly. “There’s no place to avoid a mishap all the way down the hill, no place to swerve to avoid a collision,” said Miller. Traffic going north out of Woodville is also a problem, as drivers pick up speed heading up the hill.

Miller and other residents in the area say they take their life in their hands every time they pull out onto Route 21. Vehicles are parked along a narrow shoulder of road, where there is a shoulder, and the road is rife with turns and blind spots. Not to mention that Woodville is in a fallen rock zone, a narrow strip formed decades ago by cutting into shale and limestone cliffs to pave the way for Route 21.

Responding to concerns, the DOT did a traffic study this fall. The result was far from what residents hoped.

The DOT concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant changing the speed limit or to put in pedestrian walkways.

“Crash history within the subject corridor did not reveal a clear pattern of crashes that any type of mitigation might correct,” stated an Oct. 22 DOT letter to the town of South Bristol. “Our records indicate during the six-year period reviewed, less than two crashes per year occurred. A significant majority of the crashes that occurred were single-vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers or deer.”

The DOT rejected crosswalks, on the grounds Woodville doesn’t meet the criteria — not enough foot traffic or conflicts between traffic and pedestrians. The DOT also noted its review of signs showed all were replaced under contract in 2010 and found in “serviceable condition.” What’s more, existing speed deterrents in Woodville, signs for “deaf child area” and “school bus stop ahead,” were no longer warranted.

“These signs will be removed,” the letter stated.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Woodville is on track to receive permanent speed radar signs and additional law enforcement. South Bristol Town Supervisor Dan Marshall said a contract in the works with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office would provide the town with up to 15 additional hours of road patrol coverage, with Woodville liable to receive a bulk of that coverage. The 2020 town budget includes up to $25,000 for the contract. The town also budgeted to buy two solar-powered speed radar devices for a cost of about $5,300.

Marshall said he thinks the town has done what it can, though if residents keep pressing for changes it may make a difference. A copy of petition letters was sent to state Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton, whose district includes South Bristol. As of Thursday, residents were waiting to hear back.

About Woodville

The South Bristol hamlet was the site of a steamboat landing for goods and passengers from 1827 to 1935. Boats Ontario I and II were built here in 1845 and 1867.

What was there

The village and boat docks of Woodville served as the port for Naples to the south. The Woodville community of the 19th century was well-known for its handcrafted boats. Up until 1925, when the “Maxfield Cut” road project was completed, Woodville was only accessible from the north by boat. This massive cut into the shale and limestone cliffs of the lake valley opened up the village to traffic coming from Bristol Springs and boosted tourism in the area. It was considered to be the largest road construction project of its day. The road, along with the arrival of the Lehigh Valley Railroad in Naples, led to the decline of the commercial boating industry on Canandaigua Lake.

What is there now

Cottages; a private marina; a restaurant; a small park with picnic tables (Woodville Community park), and a state fishing access site. State Route 21 runs through the Maxfield cut and Woodville. For more, visit https://nyhistoric.com/2012/10/woodville/.