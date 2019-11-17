Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently joined Phi Eta Sigma at Elmira College.

Evan Miller, of Canandaigua; Lona Cataldo, of Geneva; and Dylan Smith, of Rushville, recently received the Elmira College Key Award. The award recognizes high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship and participation in extracurricular activities.

Jordain Moore, of Naples, presented at the College Student Personnel Association of New York State’s recent conference in Rochester. Moore is a graduate student from the Higher Education and Student Affairs Administration program at Buffalo State College.

Lauren Pisarek, of Farmington, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at SUNY Cortland. Pisarek majors in political science/Africana studies.

Enrollments

Cassidy Prejean, of Geneva, recently enrolled at Tufts University in Massachusetts.