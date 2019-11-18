Kim Tenreiro will present his one-man show of “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 to benefit Children Awaiting Parents at Comedy at the Carlson, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester.

The nonprofit works to find families for children and youth waiting the longest in foster care.

Tenreiro memorizes about 15,000 words to play 30-plus characters from Charles Dickens’ original novella. Over 11 years, he has raised more than $80,000 for 60 charities through his performances.

Tickets cost $10 each, $20 per family. Visit bit.ly/2ojkFFl for information.