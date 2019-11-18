It’s not unusual for college students to meet, date and fall in love on campus. It’s far less common for them to marry on campus, except at Keuka College.

Hundreds of alumni have returned over the years to exchange vows in the college’s Norton Chapel. It’s scenic location on the shore of Keuka Lake, combined with the allure of a college reunion for the often alumni-filled wedding parties, has made the Chapel a popular wedding venue.

What was once among the college’s best-kept secrets is getting national exposure. The Atlantic highlights the school’s alternative role as a wedding destination in its latest issue.

“The chapel at Keuka College in upstate New York is a campus landmark,” wrote Alia Wong for “The College Campuses That Moonlight as Wedding Venues.” “Its Douglas fir trusses, Italian glass chandeliers and custom-made pipe organ are so charming that many alumni choose to get married there.”

Keuka College hosts upward of two dozen weddings a year at Norton Chapel, along with the hundreds of college and private events held inside the 600-seat venue annually.

The 475,000-circulation magazine noted that Keuka College is among a number of colleges and universities taking advantage of attractive settings to offset costs for education. The college has been doing that for decades, since Norton Chapel was completed in the mid-1960s.

“It’s somewhat of a ‘behind-the-scenes’ operation, but it keeps us extremely busy,” said Karen Mann, senior director of conference services, who oversees on-campus weddings. “Norton Chapel has always been a popular wedding location; we’re already booking dates into 2022.”

The Atlantic is not the first publication to take note of Norton Chapel’s lure for couples. Mountain Hom described the chapel as “an architectural delight” and “a perfect site for a wedding ceremony” in a September 2017 article.