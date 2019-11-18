The SPCA of Tompkins County reports that more than 300 small animals were dumped in two different locations on the side of the road on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, SPCA staff report that they were able to rescue 213 rats, mice, guinea pigs and gerbils.

Staff is working to medically clear the animals before they will be available for adoption.

In the meantime, the SPCA is asking for donated pet supplies to care for the abandoned animals.