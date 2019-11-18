Pittsford Mendon Cross Country entered five teams in the Monroe County Championship 5K races Oct. 27 at Hilton’s Parma Park.

Mendon girls earned second place in the Varsity B race against 12 other schools. Kristen Azzara led the Vikings with her seventh-place finish in a field of 144 runners. Azzara’s teammates filled the next four of seven spots: Jessica Robinson in eighth, Arianne D’Arcy in ninth, Sarah Winfree in 10th and Amy Zhou in 14th.

After losing five of its top seven runners from last season to graduation, the Varsity A girls team earned seventh place against 20 other programs. Olivia Lucia placed sixth in a field of 141 runners to lead this squad. The Vikings’ other four point-scorers were Riley Morrell in 34th, Riana Heffron in 35th, Holy Kim in 48th and Katie Richardson in 69th.

In the boys’ freshman/sophomore race of 167 runners, Colin Burke was the first Viking to cross the finish line. His 15th-place finish led the Mendon squad to seventh place against 13 other schools.

Burke was followed by Noah Lerner-Morelle in 24th, Owen Hsu in 30th, Ishan Dixit in 52nd and Clayton Cody in 61st.

The largest field of the day was the Varsity B boys race with 256 harriers. Placing second in this race was Nathan Gupton, who guided Mendon to third place against 19 other teams. The next four Vikings to cross the line after Gupton were Brendan Kane in fifth, Gavin Clouser in ninth, Garrett Wilson in 25th and Kyle Owlett in 43rd .

For the fifth time this decade, Mendon’s Varsity A boys claimed the Monroe County Championship team title. The Vikings scored 49 points against second-place Fairport’s 106 points and beat 19 additional schools. Sam Lawler won the race for the second consecutive year, which kept the individual Monroe County championship in Viking territory for the fifth consecutive year. Mendon’s next point-scorers were Colby Schenkel in seventh, Jimmy Smith in eighth, Drew Cox in 16th and Evan Hackett in 17th out of a field of 144 athletes.

For the second consecutive year, the Vikings earned the DeJoy Cup, named in honor of former Mendon cross country and track coach Jason DeJoy, and awarded to the school with the fastest combined Varsity A boys and girls times, demonstrating the overall strength of the school’s program.

First-team All-County distinction was awarded to the top 32 runners in each varsity race. Vikings who met criteria were Lucia, Lawler, Schenkel, Smith, Cox, Hackett and Nico Valentine, who placed 20th in the boys Varsity A race.