Reliant Community Credit Union recently promoted Ryan Carroll, of Rochester, to assistant manager of its member service center.

In his new role, Carroll is responsible for providing leadership, coaching, guidance, support and training to MSC representatives. The call center consists of local staff available to answer questions and help members during regular business hours.

He joined the Reliant team as a teller in the Webster branch in 2017. Since that time, Carroll served as all-branch teller, all-branch member service adviser and MSC supervisor.