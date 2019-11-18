ROCHESTER — Three people suffered gunshot wounds as Rochester Police responded to a call of a fight Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Costar Street around 2 p.m. They say a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body. A 20-year old man also suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in the upper body.

Two victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and one was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

Police expect all three victims to survive.

There's no word on any arrests or charges in the case.

Two nearby schools on the Jefferson campus on Bloss Street, including a preschool were put under lockdown.

School 57 was put under lockdown as well, and the principal called parents to alert them. The principal tells News 10NBC most of the students had already been let out of school and were getting on the bus that pulls up onto Montrose Street, which is on the south side of the school, away from the scene of the shooting.