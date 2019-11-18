Irish tenor Ronan Tynan will headline two fundraisers in 2020 hosted by Catholic Charities Community Services to mark its 40th anniversary: “An Evening of Irish Song & Dance” on March 12 and “Breakfast with Friends” on March 13.

The paralympian won 18 gold medals and set 14 world records from 1981 to 1984. He won the John McCormack Cup for tenor voice and the BBC talent show “Go for It” less than one year after starting vocal studies. He has sung for Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict.

CCCR seeks to enhance and strengthen the independence, inclusion and individuality of persons with disabilities and those who are living with significant health challenges in the community.

Admission is $50 for each event. Tickets are available starting Nov. 29. Visit cccsrochester.org for information.