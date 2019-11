The 2019 Christmas Stocking program, held in memory of Terryn Maybeck, received 436 requests from boys and girls ages 9-16.

Stockings are available at the Victor Local Development Corp., 85 E. Main St. Girl Scouts committed to 150 stockings.

The stockings will be distributed through the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard during Give Around Victor Day on Dec. 14. Filled stockings must be returned by Dec. 6.