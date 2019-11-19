The Cause Collaborative hosted more than 65 nonprofits, socially conscious business owners and community changemakers to mark five years of collaboration at Cause for Celebration at Station 55.

The Cause Collaborative has built connections and fostered collaboration with mission-driven organizations throughout upstate New York and beyond since 2014. Collaborating with more than 75 nonprofits and businesses, the firm’s efforts are centered around creating lasting and positive impact throughout the city.

From helping to launch the Fast Forward Film Festival to supporting organizations like Foodlink, the firm partners with local organizations to grow awareness, understanding and support for community causes, programs and services.

Cause for Celebration was about collaborating and meeting new people. During the program, CEO and founder Rebecca Delaney Johnson said, “Everyone in this room is tied in some way to a cause. Everyone here tonight believes in or wants to learn more about the work of mission-driven organizations, nonprofits and socially conscious businesses. We are all truly working toward building a better community.”

The event featured food, drinks, artwork and displays from Railroad Street restaurants and vendors, including Bitter Honey, Boxcar, Rohrbachs, Donny Clutterbuck, Black Button Distillery, Warehouse127 and John Greico. A Collaboration Gallery showcased local stories of partnership and collaboration.

The Cause Collaborative announced its newest project: Collaborate 2020. This summit will focus on helping nonprofits, mission-driven organizations and business owners optimize resources and generate the most effective results. It will serve as a regional hub for working collaboratively to make a bigger community impact.

The Cause Collaborative is looking to collaborate with cause-driven businesses and individuals. Call (585) 481-2793 or email info@thecausecollab.org for information.