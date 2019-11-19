Reliant Community Credit Union is underwriting Victor Central School District’s participation in the Budget Challenge for the 2019-20 school year.

The Budget Challenge is designed to educate users about personal financial matters through a simulation of money management and budgeting. Reliant will sponsor 200 licenses for Victor business students in grades 9-12.

“The Budget Challenge is a ‘road test’ for personal finance,” according to business teachers Mike Cutaia, Adriana Kulakowski and Sue Utz. “It simulates the financial life of an adult and enables our students to practice financial skills that adults struggle with.