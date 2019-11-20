ESL Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the opening of its 22nd branch — its third branch in the town of Irondequoit — at 2256 Hudson Ave.

The full-service facility is approximately 5,300 square feet and offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services. The new location also includes ATMs, teller drive-up lanes and a bike rack and pedestrian-connecting walkway for added transportation options.

Elias Nieves will serve as branch manager of the new location, which will employ nine as part of ESL’s workforce of more than 830 employees across the region.