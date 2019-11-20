The recently completed Henrietta Public Library, located at the town campus on Calkins Road, was recognized with a Gold Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies New York 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards.

Passero Associates provided architectural and engineering design services for the two-story, 36,000 square foot library. The new building replaced an aging facility that was not feasible to renovate and expand due to site restraints and cost implications.

EC4B Engineering provided mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services, and Vargas Associates provided interior design and move management services. The town’s engineers completed the site design. Christa Construction served as the construction manager for the project. The prime contractors included Javen Construction, DiPasquale Construction Inc., Ramar Steel, Kaplan-Schmidt Electric, T. Bell Construction and Thurston Dudek.

Public hearings were held during the design phase, where the design team heard comments and ideas that were incorporated into the building.

Passero Associates worked with the town of Henrietta engineers to coordinate the civil site design and building systems, which included a geothermal building heating and cooling system under the parking lot.

The design team worked with Rochester Institute of Technology to host its annual industrial design competition in association with the new library. The end result was a sculptural “tree” playhouse in the children’s library designed and constructed by industrial design students.