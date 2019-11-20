The Inquiring Taxpayer is up against it. You see, it’s budget time in Canandaigua and my loyal readers — both of them — expect me to weigh in. Writing an interesting guest essay about a city budget, barring some outlandish proposed tax increase, is not the easiest thing.

I looked for some connection to President Trump. That seems to be an inspiration for many columnists these days. But I came up empty. I haven’t even been able to ascertain that any member of City Council or the city manager has visited Ukraine in the last year or two.

The preliminary city budget for 2020, like any municipal budget, is a number-filled document that only an accountant could love. As for me, I fell out of love at Page 58.

On Page 58, we find six properties with an assessed value (allowing for some minor rounding) of approximately $33.1 million. The city’s preliminary proposal is for a tax rate of about $7.90 per $1,000 of assessed value. So one would expect these properties to contribute approximately $261,000 to the operation of the city whose services they receive.

The budget proposal includes just $107,559 of tax revenue from these properties. Why the discrepancy? Have these properties chosen not to have their streets plowed? Not to avail themselves of the services of the Canandaigua police and fire departments? Not to utilize city roads and other infrastructure? My guess is that the answer is “no” on all counts.

Perhaps the discrepancy has something to do with the heading “Pilot Payments” that sits astride the list of properties.

As we look at the 2018 and 2019 city budgets, that same heading identifies a similar list of properties. By my calculation, the city coffers were short-changed approximately $215,000 in those two years. To say nothing of the school district. If you’re a property owner, you are well aware that your school tax bill is more than twice your city tax bill. The lucky PILOT properties save even more on their school tax bill than on their city tax bill.

PILOT, of course, stands for payment in lieu of taxes. To get on the PILOT list, you need to work things out with the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency. I say “you” in a more than loose manner, since you personally have no shot. The names on the list include Pinnacle North, Constellation, and the New York State Wine and Culinary Center. Impressive! While you, however much you improve your property, cannot join the list, you do have the privilege of subsidizing these fine folks along with the pleasure of a raised property assessment. Merry Christmas!

But it promises to get even better. Next year, the Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort and the Lake House on Canandaigua (Inn on the Lake) will, courtesy of OCIDA, take their rightful place on the PILOT list. And you will be able to fill in the gap between what they “should” pay in taxes and what they will in fact pay. One development is offering $800,000 condos. The other has billed itself as a “luxury boutique-style inn.” And little old you are practically a partner in these grand enterprises. Your role is to help increase their profits by carrying some of their tax burden. At the same time, you fulfill the biblical injunction to help the more fortunate among us.

Best of all, this generosity occurs year after year with very little effort required of local taxpayers. OCIDA’s staff and board of directors do all the heavy lifting, and since they are not elected you don’t have to brave inclement weather to cast a vote. There are no referendums on the PILOTs and any public hearings are totally disregarded. This is one case where no one will urge you to fulfill your civic duty by being an involved citizen. The less involvement, the better. Be quiet, pay the taxes that the PILOT recipients don’t pay, sit in your recliner and enjoy the vaunted benefits of economic development that are the excuse for this whole charade. What’s to complain about?

I don’t have any great ideas pertaining to the city budget. I think that council and the city manager do a pretty good job. Maybe one small suggestion: Perhaps each tax bill could include a gift coupon. Just to make the economic development benefit a bit more tangible. The coupon might be for a meal at the Culinary Center/NY Kitchen. Or perhaps for a bottle of wine from Constellation Brands. Or maybe for a guided walking tour of phases 2-5 at Pinnacle North. Those who endorse the tax breaks can further assist the deserving recipients, the more fortunate of our fellow citizens, by tearing up their coupons.

That’s it. Budgets aren’t the easiest topic to write about, but I did my best. I couldn’t find a connection to impeachment or to anything Trumpian. All I had was Page 58 of the preliminary city budget. As I said at the start, the Inquiring Taxpayer was up against it with this one. Come to think of it, if you’re a local property owner, you are too.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent contributor to the Daily Messenger.