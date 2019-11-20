They were separated by 12 hours and 8,500 miles, but Keuka College students on two continents recently shared a single class.

Students in Malia Spofford Xavier’s intercultural studies and Assistant Provost Laurel Hester’s KC101 classes joined with those in associate professor Gary Giss’s leadership class in Duy Tan, Vietnam.

Connected via a Zoom video link, the students swapped information about themselves and their cultures, asked questions, and gained insight into the lives of their overseas classmates. The class was a lead-in to International Education Week.

“This collaboration grew out of our work on the new International Education Committee and the objective to make better connections between our international programs and Keuka Park campus,” said Spofford Xavier, assistant professor of Spanish and intercultural studies. “It was a chance for our students to get to know each other.”

Home-campus students held up favorite objects to the camera — family photos, inspirational signs, even a Keuka College ID card — allowing their Vietnamese counterparts a glimpse into their lives. The Duy Tan students displayed photos of picturesque locations near their campus, which they described. The Keuka Park class was treated to a view of the Duy Tan region outside the classroom windows, as Giss, dean of international programs, panned the camera.

“We engaged in a dialog about a wide range of topics,” Spofford Xavier said. “They touched on values, cultural diversity in Vietnam, holidays, religion, history, perceptions of the U.S., the use of English, generational differences and much more.”

The late hour of the class — it started at 8 p.m. locally — didn’t drain students’ enthusiasm. In Duy Tan, it was 8 a.m. the following day.

“Some of them are eating breakfast right now,” said Giss, as one student showed off a sandwich known as banh mi.

While there was lots of laughter, the back-and-forth questions among the students ran the gamut, from home-campus students being asked if they have classes at night to Duy Tan students fielding questions about the perception of Americans in Vietnam within the context of the Vietnam War, or what word comes to mind when they think of the U.S.

“This video conference experience related to our course learning goal to ‘develop intercultural competence that recognizes the contribution and value of diversity in academic environments and in the world beyond the classroom,’” Hester said. “It was a wonderful way to bring together our on-campus and international Keuka College students.”