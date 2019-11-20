Waste Harmonics hires development directors

Waste Harmonics in Victor recently welcomed two directors of business development: Laura Hart, of Penn Yan, and Miranda Hawryschuk, of Canandaigua.

Hart is responsible for growing waste consolidation services nationally in the manufacturing, banking and finance, business and management services, and commercial real estate markets. She brings nine years of industry experience and a technical sales background to the role.

Hawryschuk is responsible for identifying and closing new business opportunities for waste and recycling services within assigned vertical markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. She brings six years of experience.

Thompson Health presents 4th-quarter awards

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recognized employees with the fourth-quarter Service Excellence Award for 2019.

Awards went to Karen Beaney and Crystal Burke, of Springwater; Mona Carro and David MacDougal, of Canandaigua; Melissa Eiffert, of Pittsford; Gregory Ladow, of Victor; and Cassandra Massa, of Geneva.

The award acknowledges associates who deliver exceptional service. Winners are selected after the team reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.