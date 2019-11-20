The Perinton Concert Band will present Yuletide Celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Minerva DeLand School Auditorium, 140 Hulburt Road, Fairport.

The performance will also include a visit from Santa Claus.

The concert is free and is sponsored by the town of Perinton Recreation and Parks.

Contact (585) 490-4751, or visit perintonconcertband.org for more information.