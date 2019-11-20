Rochester Institute of Technology is seeking individuals diagnosed with metabolic syndrome to participate in a national clinical trial.

The study will evaluate a wellness program designed to reverse conditions leading to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke.

RIT’s Wegmans School of Health and Nutrition is one of five national sites that will evaluate the Enhanced Lifestyles for Metabolic Syndrome program developed by Rush University Medical Center.

RIT is partnering with Rochester Regional Health to recruit 120 individuals for the study who have three of the following conditions that contribute to metabolic syndrome: high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and triglyceride levels, low High-density lipoprotein cholesterol and a large waistline.

The two-year study is open to individuals 18 or older who do not have a history of heart disease, stroke or Type 2 diabetes. Individuals will be compensated for participating in the study.

The clinical trial will begin in January and focus on physical activity, nutrition and chronic stress. The study will evaluate how well the lifestyle program helps individuals identify, form and maintain healthy habits.

Email ELM@rit.edu or call (585) 475-5320 to learn more about the Enhanced Lifestyles for Metabolic Syndrome program.