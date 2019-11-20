UR Medicine Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua, will offer a Dec. 1 class for children ages 3-10 who will have a baby sibling born at Thompson’s Birthing Center.

The new siblings will use a doll to practice holding, feeding, swaddling and diapering, and watch a video about changes to expect. Parents will learn how to prepare their children at home before the baby’s birth.

Registration costs $10 for parents and one child, plus $5 for each additional child. Call 585-396-6497 for information.