Charlie Tan has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars Monday for federal gun charges related to the death of his father, Lian 'Jim' Tan, president of the Canandaigua-based Dynamax Imaging.

A Pittsford man has admitted to shooting and killing his father.

Charlie Tan, who was sentenced to 20 years for federal gun charges, made the admission in an affidavit in an attempt to vacant his current sentence.

"I entered my parents' home through the back door, walked upstairs, turned into my father's office and shot my father three times as he was sitting at his desk," Tan wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court Monday. "I knew I had killed him."

His father, Jim Tan, Lian ‘Jim’ Tan, president of the Canandaigua-based Dynamax Imaging was found dead in their Pittsford home back in February 2015.

After a jury failed to reach a verdict, the judge tossed out the murder charge. Then in 2017, Tan was charged for illegally buying a gun to be used in a crime.

Charlie Tan said he didn't admit this during his murder trial based on advice from his attorney at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.