Two men were arrested in connection with the recent overdoses in Ontario County, according to Geneva police.

Hector Rondon, 54, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Pedro Morales, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a single count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and was arraigned at 5:30 p.m.

Both men are currently being held in the Ontario County Jail.

According to Geneva Police Chief Michael Passalacqua, the investigation is “very active and we’re still looking at a lot of stuff.”

The investigation was initiated after seven people overdosed on powdered cocaine laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl early Sunday morning. Each of the individuals were revived with Narcan, which is carried by law enforcement across the county.

According to the statement by Geneva Police, “all Ontario County Law Enforcement Agencies remain committed to combat this opioid epidemic and stand ready to arrest any individuals who deal these drugs within our respective communities.”

On average, the number of individuals who die each day from opioids is 130, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from the Geneva Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the Canandaigua Police Department, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all contributed to the investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help dealing with the opioid addiction, there are several agencies within the area that can assist, including FLACRA’s 24/7 Opioid Response Team at 833-4-FLACRA or 833-435-2272, and the Wayne Behavioral Health Network, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 315-946-5750.