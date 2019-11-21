Eastman Community Music School will host its annual ‘Winterfest” on Dec. 14 in concert halls and classrooms across the Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

“Winterfest” features ensembles and students ranging in age from elementary school to adults. The daylong celebration includes an array of music styles and ensemble types, as well as programs of holiday music.

Admission is free. Performances start at 9:30 a.m. Visit esm.rochester.edu/community/winterfest for information.