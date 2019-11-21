The Alzheimer’s Association and Writers & Books recently hosted flutist Eugenia Zukerman for a performance of “Syrinx” by Claude Debussy and a reading from her memoir, “Like Falling Through a Cloud.”

Zukerman shared her experience of being diagnosed and living with Alzheimer’s to an audience of individuals affected by dementia, their care partners and friends at Monroe Community Hospital.

“The book began as a journal and took almost two years to write,” Zukerman said. “Writing this book was very soothing and made me feel stronger. I knew that being open about my diagnosis might help other people as well. It’s important that we find ways to enjoy living and our connections with others despite our diagnosis.”

“Like Falling Through a Cloud” was published by East End Press in November 2019 to coincide with National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

“I read the book and was amazed how close our experiences living with the disease are,” said Jim Gulley, of Penfield, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago. “Some parts were fun, others made me angry and still others made me cry.”