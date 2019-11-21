Gates runner Bruce Rychwalski, 70, recently ran in his 50th 5K of the year at the RIT Veterans Day 5K Run at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Henrietta.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester.

Rychwalski served in the U.S. Air Force in 1968-72, achieving the rank of staff sergeant and earning the Air Force Commendation Medal. He set a goal to run 50 races this year to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Rychwalski, a member of the Greater Rochester Track Club, marked his first 5K race of the year at Mr. Ed’s Superbowl Warm-up in Middleport.

Since experiencing ventricular tachycardia, being diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy and having implantation surgery for an implantable cardioverter defibrillator in 2011, then having implantation surgery for a cardiac resynchronization therapy device in 2017, Rychwalski has completed 370 races.

Rychwalski volunteers for the Rochester American Heart Association. He formed and captained a team for the 2019 Rochester Heart Walk & Run at Frontier Field. His team, The Lionhearted, raised over $2,000 for the American Heart Association.

Rychwalski started a running club in 2016. The Rochester Running Heroes is for runners managing a chronic medical condition while leading an active, athletic lifestyle.