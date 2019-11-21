Geneva Police are searching for the person or persons who burglarized a child care center early Thursday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police say they responded to the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center at on the corner of Elizabeth Blackwell Street and Franklin Street for a report of a burglary.

Investigators say the back door had been damaged, and that a suspect or suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage inside the child care center. At this time, police say they do not know if anything was taken from the building.



Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Vine at 315-828-6784 or at smv@geneva.ny.us. Police say all information can remain anonymous.