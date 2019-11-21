The Planning Board meeting will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Town Hall Board room, 1350 Turk Hill Road.

New Applications include

Fairport Baptist Homes — 4646 Nine Mile Point Road – entrance modifications/canopy

addition. Clark Patterson Lee, as agent for Fairport Baptist Homes Caring Ministries, owner of property located at 4646 Nine Mile Point Road — tax id#153.05-1-13.111 — requesting preliminary and final site plan approval for modifications to the main entrance into the facility, along with a vestibule addition of approximately 150 square feet, and a porch/canopy addition of approximately 2,400 square feet.

Presenter is CPL, James Basile, PE.

Zoned for Residential A — Use is public buildings and grounds — previously approved in 2013 — time frame lapsed scheduled for ZBA — area variance — Nov. 25.

Discussions include Recommendation to ZBA — Nov. 25.

Minutes: 10/16/19

Submission deadlines are at noon.

Meeting dates are Dec. 18 with a submission deadline of Nov. 15; Jan. 14, 2020 with a submission deadline on Dec. 13; Feb. 19, 2020 with a submission deadline of Jan. 20, 2020; March 18, 2020 with a submission deadline of Feb. 14, 2020.

Certain documents related to matters on this agenda are on file in the Code Enforcement and

Development Office and are available for inspection during normal office hours.

Contact Lori Stid, secretary-planning board and zoning board of Appeals at (585) 223- 0770 or at lstid@perinton.org or further information.