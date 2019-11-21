Venus was left behind, outside, along with several other cats when her family moved. She is very cute, happy and relaxed in her foster home.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.