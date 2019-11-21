A Pittsford town board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 in Town Hall, 11 S. Main St. The town board meets first and third Tuesdays.
A planning board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in Town Hall. The planning board meets second and fourth Mondays.
The design review and historic preservation board will meet at 6:45 on Nov. 14 in Town Hall. The preservation board meets second and fourth Thursdays.
The zoning board of appeals will meet at 7 p.m.on Nov. 18 in Town Hall and every third Monday.
The environmental board meets at 7 p.m. first Mondays.
The parks and recreation board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the Siegel Community Center at 35 Lincoln Ave. The recreation board meets second Thursdays.
Pittsford releases November meeting schedule
A Pittsford town board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 in Town Hall, 11 S. Main St. The town board meets first and third Tuesdays.