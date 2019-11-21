The Rochester resident is running for the 55th District seat held by Republican state Sen. Rich Funke

ROCHESTER — Jobs and the local economy, education and child care, and democracy and ethics are among the priorities in Samra Brouk’s upcoming campaign for state Senate.

Brouk, a Democrat, is running for the seat in the 55th District currently held by state Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton. The 55th District includes Naples, Bloomfield and Victor as well as several municipalities in Monroe County.

“This campaign is about all of us working together to address the challenges we're facing — education, housing affordability, climate change, access to quality jobs,” Brouk tweeted.

Brouk, who announced her campaign earlier in the week, lives in Rochester with her husband Brian. She said she has worked in leadership capacities for DoSomething.org and Chalkbeat, a nonprofit education news outlet.

Brouk, who has raised over $50,000 from individual donors in advance of her formal campaign announcement, said she would be the first African-American woman to represent the region in the state Legislature.

Mayoral absentees

When election night ended, Canandaigua Councilmember Bob Palumbo was ahead of longtime Mayor Ellen Polimeni by 83 votes, although absentee ballots had yet to be counted.

As of Tuesday the absentees have been tallied, and the end result remains the same.

Palumbo added 72 votes while Polimeni, who conceded the race the morning after election night, added 70 votes.

Polimeni was first elected mayor in 1991 and served on City Council and the City Planning Commission prior to that.

Palumbo, who was elected to City Council as a Ward 2 representative two years ago, takes office Jan. 1.