The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will offer “Is There a Grant for That?” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Five Star Bank, 396 Westfall Road, Rochester.

Margit Brazda Poirier, owner of Grants4Good LLC, will cover what nonprofits and businesses need to know in order to get grant funding, how to find the right grants and mistakes most applicants make.

Admission is free for RPCN members, $10 for non-members. Call (585) 384-7142 or visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.