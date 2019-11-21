Rush Public Library, along with Sen. Rich Funke, R-55th District, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its sidewalk awning project.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Rush Town Hall, 5977 E. Henrietta Road.

Rush Public Library has completed a monthlong construction project of an awning starting from the library entrance of the Rush Town Hall to two parking lots, covering a total of 200 feet of sidewalk. It was designed as a community-driven building improvement based on patron feedback, census data and local demographics.

The project was funded by community fundraisers and donations, an estate gift, a matching NYS Construction Grant for Libraries and Bullet Aid from Sen. Funke.

Contact the Library Director, Kirsten Flass at (585) 533-1370 or kflass@libraryweb.org for more information.