State police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager wanted for questioning in connection with a suspicious house fire in Allegany County.

Troopers responded to the fire on Courtney Hollow Road in the town of Clarksville around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews found at least two bodies after getting the flames under control. Investigators say they don't believe the fire was the cause of death.

According to state police, 17-year-old William J. Larson Jr. of Clarksville was spotted on scene while the fire was being extinguished and left the scene before investigators arrived. He is 5 foot 9 with brown hair and blue eyes.

Local police agencies are urging all neighbors in Clarksville and Cuba to shelter in place and not answer the door for anyone. Some local schools are closed for the day as well.

Troopers say they have started a criminal investigation but didn't elaborate on what they found at the home.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the state police at (585) 344-6200.