The Urban League of Rochester will open its 29th annual membership campaign with a worship service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 37 Edward St., Rochester.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $83,000 for programs and services at Urban League. Donations will be accepted until March 31, 2020.

The Rev. Dan Butler will host the service. Pastors from various churches will participate in the celebration.

Visit urbanleagueroc.org for information.