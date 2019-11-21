The Rochester Women’s Community Chorus will present “Colors of Winter” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at The Clover Center, 1101 Clover St., Rochester.

The program will include “Blue Christmas,” “Auld Lang Syne,” “Solstice Song” and “Hotta Chocolatta.” Refreshments and prizes will be available. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

The concert will be wheelchair-accessible and sign language-interpreted. Call (585) 376-7464 or visit therwcc.org for information.