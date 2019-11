GENEVA — Geneva Police arrested two men in the burglary of a child care facility.

On Thursday, investigators say Noah Smith, 20, and Isaac Rath, 21, broke into the Geneva Lakefront ChildCare Center on Elizabeth Blackwell Drive.

Police reported thousands of dollars in damage to the building was found just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Both Smith and Rath are charged with felony burglary. Police said that additional charges are pending in the case.