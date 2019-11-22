In a year during which the College at Brockport Music Studies program is highlighting female composers, the Brockport College-Community Chorus’ “Sounds of the Season” will feature songs composed by women, including Molly Ijames’ setting of “Here We Come a-Caroling” and Lisa Loeb’s celebration of Hanukkah, “Light.”

The holiday concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State St. Tickets at the door cost $5. Call (585) 395-2787 for information.

While programming the concert, music director Elizabeth Banner took measures to include pieces written by women. This includes Jean Berger’s version of “What Sweeter Music Can We Bring,” and carols and songs such as “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Good Christian Men, Rejoice,” “Winter Wonderland” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Banner said she “found a vocal arrangement of ‘Sleigh Ride’ which rivals what we all think of when we think of the song, which is the Boston Pops’ rendition.” Her inspiration stems from the concept of collaboration.

“It has bloomed in the confines of the music studies program itself, but also amongst the students who have really stepped up within the group,” she said. “Most heartening is to see the ‘College’ and ‘Community’ portions of the chorus working together, sharing what they love to do.”

The concert will end with the Darmon Meader arrangement of “Silent Night,” during which the audience will be able to sing along.