The Finger Lakes Camerata will present “Holidays Around the World” at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church, 58 N. Main Dt., Canandaigua, and Dec. 8 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 151 Genesee St., Geneva.

Each show will feature music by Dan Forrest, Ola Gjeilo and Ryan Murphy, as well as “Silent Night,” “Ding Dong” and “Merrily on High.” The program will end with “Born to Die” from the Glenn Burleigh Christmas Cantata.

Admission is free. Donations will go to scholarships for music and music recording students. Call 585-613-5143 for information.