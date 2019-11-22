Casting for Disney’s “The Lion King” was announced for the upcoming production at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre.

The cast includes Keith Bennett (Banzai,) Nick Cordileone (Timon), Kayla Cyphers (Nala), Jürgen Hooper (Zazu), Ben Lipitz (Pumbaa), Brandon A. McCall (Simba), Spencer Plachy (Scar), Gerald Ramsey (Mufasa), Robbie Swift (Ed), Martina Sykes (Shenzi) and Buyi Zama (Rafiki).

The role of Young Simba is alternated between Richard Phillips Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of Young Nala is alternated between Brilyn Johnston and Celina Smith.

The show will run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 5, 2020. Call (866) 870-2717 or visit lionking.com for tickets.