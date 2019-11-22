Two local high schools were evacuated on Friday as police responded to potential bomb threats at both schools.

The first bomb threat was at Brockport High School at around 10 a.m. Friday morning. The second was at Gates Chili High School less than three hours later.

In both cases, students were evacuated from the school buildings and law enforcement searched the areas before giving the all-clears.

This is the third possible bomb threat made against a school in seven days.

Last Friday, at Eastridge High School in Irondequoit, a possible bomb threat forced an evacuation.

In all cases, police swept the campus and didn’t find a threat.

Even so, students and parents say these are scary scenarios.

At around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, students say an announcement came over the intercom at Gates Chili High School, telling them the school was being evacuated as a precaution.

Students who drive were told to drive home, and students who ride the bus were picked up and taken to Tinseltown. At the same time, parents got a call notifying them.

Steven Wood is the father of Joshua Wood, a student at Gates Chili High School.

“I think that it’s kind of crazy I don’t get why people are making these kinds of threats,” Steven said. “It’s not a good situation at all it’s been a few schools around here and I'm very concerned for parents, kids and teachers, they’re handling it well though by what’s going on.”

Gates Police have identified a 17-year-old student as the person responsible for writing the bomb threat on the boys’ bathroom wall at Gates Chili High School. He’s due in Family Court at a later date.

The threat made against Brockport High School is still under investigation.

A ninth-grader was arrested and charged for the Eastridge incident.