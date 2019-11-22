President Donald Trump recently announced that “we have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a great job in capturing and killing the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.” In this case, “man’s best friend” chased al-Baghdadi into a tunnel before the terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest that killed him and his children.

Dogs play an important role in fighting terrorism and deserve to be treated well. All too often, however, when our government provides dogs trained in America to foreign partner nations to supplement their U. S. financed antiterrorism efforts, these countries abuse and neglect them.

These tragic situations were revealed by a whistleblower who chose not to remain anonymous. Dr. Karen Iovino, a veterinarian who worked for a private contractor that trained the dogs to work in the Explosive Detection Canine Program (EDCP), raised concerns about the mistreatment of the dogs in this program. Iovino’s efforts led to a report released in September by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) that substantiated her charges.

The OIG report described the case of Mencey, a Belgian Malinois trained to sniff out bombs when he was sent to Jordan, who became infested with sandflies and ticks in Jordan. Mencey was evacuated back to a Virginia veterinary hospital, where he had to be euthanized because of kidney failure due to a vector-borne disease that ravaged him. The State Department sent dozens of explosive-detection dogs to Jordan, even after the Department became aware of Jordan’s failure to provide proper canine care, resulting in the dogs’ deaths and in so brutally crushing their spirits that they “lost the will to work.”

The dogs were starved in filthy, flea-infested kennels; were overworked in the desert; died from parvoviruses, heat stroke and renal failure caused by tick-borne diseases, and otherwise were subjected to hellish living conditions.

Even after such conditions came to light, the State Department sent 66 more dogs to Jordan. The report revealed the plight of dogs arriving healthy and strong in Jordan who were dead or near dead within a year because of negligence by Jordanian handlers and other canine care providers.

Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Mark Warner (D-VA) have urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to remedy these deplorable situations. Leahy told The Washington Post that “the funds we provide to help countries like Jordan locate and remove unexploded bombs has saved countless lives. Bomb sniffing dogs are indispensable to that process, they cost a lot of money to train, and their lives are put at risk every day in the field. It is imperative that they are properly cared for.”

For over 20 years, the State Department has been sending trained explosive detection dogs to other countries. As of September 2018, the US has given 169 to 189 dogs to Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, and Jordan. Additional dogs have been sent to Afghanistan and the Dominican Republic.

Regarding Jordan, which has received 89 dogs from our country, the State Department claims it is trying to improve the care of explosive-detection dogs we send to Jordan, but the Department disagrees with the recommendation that the program in Jordan should be halted unless the canine neglect is stopped, supposedly because of “national security related efforts focusing on protecting American interests” and because “assisting Jordan in combating active terrorist threats would be negatively impacted by such a move.”

Actually, it is Jordan’s abuse of the dogs that is hindering Jordan’s anti-terrorist endeavors.

I agree with the Animal Welfare Institute’s (AWI) position in these matters: “It is shocking that a program this expensive and supposedly this critical to antiterrorism efforts is being run so haphazardly. AWI calls on Secretary Pompeo to respond fully to Senators Grassley and Warner, and we call on the appropriate congressional committees to schedule oversight hearings to ensure that all of the recommendations in this report have been implemented. Until then, the program should be suspended, and all dogs returned to the United States. It is time to stop putting highly intelligent, trained, and above all, innocent animals into situations where their lives are in danger, not from the work they do but from the poor care they receive.”

I also believe the AWI’s recommendations should be applicable not only to Jordan, but to all countries that receive American-trained dogs to assist in antiterrorism endeavors. I also believe that the bipartisan Congressional Animal Protection Caucus should get involved in efforts to make sure that every explosive-detection dog sent to a foreign country is well cared for, and that no dogs are sent to countries where they are apt to be subjected to maltreatment.

The dog who helped bring down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was described by President Trump as “a beautiful dog, a talented dog, a hero.” The same can be said about all the dogs engaged in our war against terrorism. The president should do everything possible to make sure that all these dogs, especially those dogs sent to other countries where they are being treated badly, are treated with genuine concern, compassion and respect.

“Man’s best friend” deserves no less.

Joel Freedman of Canandaigua is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.