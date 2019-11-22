The second annual Roc Holiday Village will open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 in MLK Park, 353 Court St.

The two-week event in downtown Rochester features family-friendly activities, a Shopping Village, Santa’s Workshop, photos with Santa, ice skating and ice cream events, holiday celebrations, live music, rotating pop-restaurants, kids crafts, and crafts classes for adults.

The Liberty Pole Lighting and Parade is slated for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Roc Holiday Village will close after Dec. 31. Visit rocholidayvillage.com for information.