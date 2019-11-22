United Way of Greater Rochester is committing $34.2 million in grant funding over the next three years to 81 local programs provided by 53 partner agencies.

For the first time in 10 years, United Way updated its impact areas to focus on health, education and economic mobility. Partner programs will receive funding starting in August 2020, with a three-year annual commitment through August 2023.

United Way is welcoming 25 new programs, including nine new organizations. The majority of new partners align with the economic mobility impact area to support programs offering people the ability to pursue employment, education, and training to increase job retention and improve financial stability.

The majority of grants (60%) will focus on partners in health, specifically addressing social determinants of health including access to basic needs, food, shelter, transportation, aging safely in place and healing from trauma. Education programs including after-school and summer enrichment, mentoring, and career exploration account for one-third of the funding.

The Impact Grant application process saw more than 130 program submissions requesting over $22 million in year-one funding. Each application was read and scored by five independent reviewers. United Way staff engaged in site visits and Q&A sessions to identify the 2020-23 partner programs able to demonstrate the highest level of impact, effectiveness and quality.

Grant commitments from United Way depend on community annual fundraising efforts toward the Community Impact Fund. Each year, more than 50,000 people and 800 companies in Monroe County come together in collective giving through workplace campaign employee giving, corporate support and personal donations. Community Impact Fund donations collected throughout 2020 will go toward the new grant cycle.

“We are thrilled to launch the new United for Impact Grants in 2020 to support our partners in providing essential and effective services across the community,” said Jaime Saunders, president and CEO. “What is unique to United Way is that this is only possible with the generosity and investment from thousands of people and companies that come together each year in collective giving. The more we raise, the better we can help our partners and continue to grow this essential network of support.”

Visit uwrochester.org for information.