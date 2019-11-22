Here's how your weekend is looking...
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 49° | Lo: 39°
Precipitation: 25% | Wind: W at 23mph
Today: Yellow Alert: Gusty winds to 40mph this morning with cloudy skies and a few showers. Temps start the day near 50 but drop into the 30s later today.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder.
Plenty of sun
Saturday
Hi: 45° | Lo: 27°
Precipitation: 15% | Wind: SSW at 9mph
Some sunshine during the day with increasing clouds late.
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 11mph
An early morning rain/snow shower then clearing skies.