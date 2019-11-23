Revised legislation will allow city residents to keep up to 15 hens, but no roosters

CANANDAIGUA — So long, roosters; hello, hens — and more than previously allowed.

Canandaigua City Council voted 8-0 last Thursday night to enact a law banning roosters in the city.

Although male chickens will no longer be allowed in the city, city staff has said that anyone who owns roosters will have 60 days to find a new home.

Councilmembers did OK a change that may tickle owners of hens with a feather. Originally, the number of female hens was limited to six.

However, councilmembers decided on setting the number at 15.

Councilmember Jim Terwilliger said chicks are ordered in groups of six. The change in hen limit would allow for someone to have new chicks as well as keep their older hens.

“It seems like we ought to have a cap,” Terwilliger said Thursday night.

Up until about two months ago, the city already allowed residents to keep both roosters and up to six hens for egg-laying purposes, but some residents had expressed concerns about the noise from roosters.

At a public hearing earlier in the month, a resident expressed general support of legislation, but was concerned about the number of hens allowed.

Previous versions of the legislation had tied the number of hens to coop and lot sizes, meaning that a larger property could theoretically be allowed to have more hens.

A large, deep lot could have as many as 40 hens, according to Councilmember Renée Sutton.

“There has to be a limit,” Sutton said.

City Manager John Goodwin said hens are fairly quiet and doesn’t see an issue with large numbers.

“My view is that most people are doing it as a hobby,” Goodwin said.

In addition to the rooster prohibition, the legislation spells out minimum coop sizes and sanitation and other requirements for the protection of birds and humans.

Violators of the law can be fined no more than $250 and/or face imprisonment not exceeding 15 days.

The ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it’s enacted.