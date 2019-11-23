Shuttered in 1958 due to deterioration and neglect, the renovated chapel in Canandaigua's Woodlawn Cemetery is once more open

CANANDAIGUA — After more than 60 years, the Woodlawn Chapel is once again open for events and visitors.

The chapel, located in the historic Woodlawn Cemetery on 130 N. Pearl St., was initially shuttered in 1958 due to extensive deterioration and neglect.

Those days are over: The Board of Trustees for the Canandaigua Cemetery Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a rededication blessing to celebrate the renovated structure.

For Doug Stone, the project has been a long one, but worthwhile.

“It’s been a long road,” Stone said. “I’ve always had an interest in the architectural designs of this space.”

As superintendent of the cemetery, Stone and his wife, Sandy, first came across the chapel in 1998.

According to Stone, it wasn’t long before he “fell in love with the place,” adding how they “got the occupancy permit 109 years to the day” that the building was originally dedicated, on Oct. 1, 1910.

However, the building was in disarray, with pews in disrepair stacked up against one wall while oil drums were stacked up against the other, according to Stone.

Eventually, Stone turned to the Board of Trustees for the Canandaigua Cemetery Association and persuaded them to help renovate the building, according to Patrick Cooney, president of the board.

After voting yes to begin the process in 2013, the board then sought bids from prospective architects and consultants before fundraising began to rehabilitate the chapel.

According to Cooney, what really helped their fundraising efforts was receiving a state preservation grant for $315,000. After five years of work, the chapel now is open to the public, with no restrictions on religious affiliations.

“We want to let the community know this is non-denominational,” Stone said, adding how the space will be rentable to a variety of events, from weddings to recitals to bridal parties and more.

For Larry Francer of the Landmark Society of Western New York, an organization that played a key role in guiding the board through the process, the completion of chapel renovations highlighted the need to bring older buildings into the modern era.

“It’s really not just about saving buildings, it’s about economic development, community building.”

Cooney echoed Francer’s remarks about the new chapel.

“There’s clearly a need in the town to make this a living place.”